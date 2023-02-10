featured
Photos: Sheriff recognizes six Search and Rescue team members
- Tillamook County Sheriff's Office
Tillamook County Sheriff Joshua Brown recently presented six members of the TCSO Search and Rescue Team certificates recognizing their State SAR Certification. “These members completed the necessary in-depth training required to become Oregon State Certified Search and Rescue members,” said Sheriff Brown. “It also shows their commitment to the citizens and visitors of Tillamook County.”
The newly certified six members were also issued TCSO SAR full uniforms. “These are the first full uniform issued to certified TCSO SAR Team Members. We are committed to the continual improvement of skills, equipment and professionalism of our team. Our volunteers are the most important component of any SAR organization, and we want to recognize their commitment to community,” said Sheriff Brown.
