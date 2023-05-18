The Oregon National Guard participated in a ceremony recognizing Armed Forces Day to honor all military members on May 17, 2023, at the State Capitol Mall in Salem, Oregon.

The Armed Forces Day event included Government and military speakers and a howitzer salute by the Oregon Army National Guard's Bravo Battery, 2-218 Field Artillery Battalion. It concluded with an F-15 Eagle flyover conducted by the Oregon Air National Guard, 173rd Fighter Wing.

Unit members of the Oregon National Guard, Bravo Battery, 2-218 Field Artillery Battalion display their 105mm M119 howitzer to participants during the Armed Forces Day event at the State Capitol Mall in Salem, Oregon, May 17, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)
Oregon National Guard Land Component Commander Brig. Gen. Gregory T. Day addresses attendees during the Armed Forces Day event at the State Capitol Mall in Salem, Oregon, May 17, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)
State Senator James I. Manning Jr. addresses attendees and reads the recently passed state bill SCR 2, which recognizes and honors Oregon National Guard service members during the Armed Forces Day event at the State Capitol Mall in Salem, Oregon, May 17, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)
Oregon National Guard member Sgt. 1st Class Casey Johnson helps his son Tabor down from an M1126 Stryker Combat Vehicle during the Armed Forces Day event at the State Capitol Mall in Salem, Oregon, May 17, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)
