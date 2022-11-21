Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Werner Goal line.jpeg

Judah Werner rushes towards the end zone against La Grande.

The Tillamook Cheesemaker football team advanced to the Oregon School Activities Association Class 4A Championship Game with a thrilling 28-21 win over the La Grande Tigers in Gresham on Saturday night.

The Cheesemaker defense continued a standout campaign, taking the ball away from the Tigers six times on a cold evening as Judah Werner notched all four scores for the Mooks on offense.

Werner Rush.jpeg

Werner eludes a defender near the goal line.
Maciel (2).jpg
Werner Touchdown.jpeg

Werner scores against the tigers.
Whitlatch Werner Celebrate.jpeg

Gilbert Whitlatch and Judah Werner celebrate a touchdown
