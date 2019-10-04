The countdown has begun to the annual People’s Coast Summit taking place Monday, Oct. 7 and Tuesday, Oct. 8 in Garibaldi at the Old Mill Event Center.
In addition to workshops like “Grant Writing for Tourism Businesses”, “The Social Media Cheat Sheet”, and “Ready, Steady, Go…kits and more”, there will be a relaxed, fun atmosphere to connect with your fellow coastal businesses. For those who aren’t familiar with the Garibaldi area, take this opportunity to enjoy meals from stellar businesses like Portside Bistro, Buttercup, The Schooner, and Pacific Restaurant.
“We create this annual summit with thoughtful planning about workshops, inspirational keynote speakers, fun venues, and a relaxed atmosphere,” said Marcus Hinz, director of Oregon Coast Visitors Association. “However, the number one takeaway participants appreciate the most is connecting with other businesses along the coast. That’s something we can’t take credit for but are happy to set the stage for.”
This is a perfect chance to take your team on a road trip to Garibaldi for a focused time of learning and planning for the next busy season. You can register online now by simply searching for “The People’s Coast Summit” on Eventbrite.com. Registration will also be available at the door.
