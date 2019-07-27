People's Coast Summit announced for October

The Oregon Coast Visitors Association will be hosting its annual People’s Coast Summit in Garibaldi on October 7-8. This part party, part conference is becoming increasingly important for coastal business owners as tourism in Oregon just saw its ninth consecutive year of growth. Tourism is one of the three largest industries for employment in rural counties so what can local businesses do to take advantage of the growing number of tourists? Although it’s a major industry, there is still a need for better collaboration between businesses and communities, access to the newest trends, and foundational information for how tourism functions in the state.
This fall conference is strategically planned in October after the busiest part of the season has passed. It’s during this time that businesses can finally take a breather and reflect on what went well, what needs to be improved, and what else is out there.
“A lot of sparks are created in this type of setting because there’s a lot of information that people gain and it’s a wonderful chance to be able to share and inspire everyone,” said Katera Woodbridge, Sales and Marketing Coordinator for the coast, in a press release.
This is the only coast-wide tourism conference that aims to bring together coastal stakeholders and offer up-to-date marketing techniques, need-to-know industry trends, and technical skills.
The Summit is ‘campus-style’ with breakout sessions occurring in different buildings in town and major keynotes and meals happening at the Old Mill Event Center. More information and registration can be found online at Eventbrite.com. Simply search for ‘The People’s Coast Summit’ in Garibaldi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.