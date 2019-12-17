Pelican Brewing in Pacific City will open from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25, for Christmas dinner. Their full pub menu will be available, along with a few holiday specials.
Pelican Brewing does not accept reservations and will be seating on a first come, first serve basis.
Locations in Cannon Beach and Tillamook will be closed for Christmas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.