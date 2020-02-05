With a flair for exploring all the bold ways to tap the full spectrum of hop flavors and aroma, Pelican Brewing Company this week adds what brewers are calling a ‘weighty, moody dank IPA’ to its series of rotating seasonal brews. Leaning on its own innovative dry-hopping techniques to extract even more character from its ingredients, Pelican has crafted Our Dankest Hour, a boundary-pushing hop-forward lusty IPA – available now in 12 ounce six-pack cans and on tap at Pelican brewpubs and other participating watering holes.
Since it was born at the beach 24 years ago, Pelican has enjoyed a reputation for leading American IPA development, creating and releasing numerous groundbreaking IPAs like Beak Breaker, Beak Bender, Hazy Rock, India Pelican Ale and many others.
Dankest Hour is part of Pelican’s new Hoppination Migration series of experimental IPAs that—like the seasonal flight of the intrepid pelican—soars in pursuit of innovative flavors. Pelican’s Hoppination Migration beers will explore emerging IPA styles, new ingredients and new brewing methods that survey the vast spectrum of flavor experiences possible in this dynamic beer style.
Hunting for the deepest heart of dankness, the brewers at Pelican have explored new depths of adventurous flavor and emerged triumphant with the assertive resiny, earthy pungency known as Dank. A bold blast of hop character with notes of pine tree, blackberry and stone fruit sets the stage, while malt undertones of biscuit and subtle caramel round out the flavor balance. A candied citrus impression leads to a clean, hoppy finish.
“Pelican is all about finding the boundaries and pushing them in creative methods of brewing,” said Cat Wiest, R & D brewer at Pelican, who led trial batch production. “As a team, we go all out to create new approaches to brewing and maximize our ingredients to create a dynamic experience.”
Wiest said that dedication to design really shines in Our Dankest Hour, which presents an assertive, dank hop character and resiny, pine aroma – a perfect, moody brew for any hour of the day.
Like all Pelican beers, Our Dankest Hour is born at the beach by a team of award-winning craft beer makers known for brewing styles of beer that they themselves love to drink.
About Pelican Brewing Company
Pelican Brewing Company was born at the beach in 1996. Here, in front of a rundown old building at the water’s edge, stood three enthusiastic young folks whose thirst for great beer overshadowed their understanding of what it would take to build a brewery. They did it anyway. Thanks to the vision of founding owners Jeff Schons and Mary Jones, Oregon’s only beachfront brewpub became one of the state’s most popular destinations.
And now 24 years later, Pelican Brewing Company is an iconic beach brand and one of the most decorated craft breweries in Oregon. Pelican has been honored with more than 450 awards including the prestigious 2015, 2016, 2017 Australian International Beer Awards Champion Medium International Brewery; 2014 World Beer Cup Champion Small Brewery; 2013 Great American Beer Festival Large Brewpub of the Year. Why?
Pelican brews are playful, but not frivolous. Brewed with purpose, passion and a deep respect for the craft. Pelican operates brewing and brewpub facilities in Pacific City, Cannon Beach, and its state-of-the-craft brewery in Tillamook, Oregon where it brews 40,000 barrels of award-winning beer annually and distributes to six states. Pelican’s vision, its beer and values were born at the beach where the team wakes up each day in a place that reminds them that amazing is possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.