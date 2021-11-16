Adventist Health Tillamook is proud to announce that effective Nov. 1, Paul Welch, OB/GYN at Women’s and Family Health has been promoted to ambulatory medical director.
According to Gina Seufert, physician and clinic services executive and privacy officer at Adventist Health Tillamook, “The decision to promote Dr. Welch was supported by a tremendous nine-year track record of providing not only excellent and mission-driven patient care, but also effective leadership and steady mentorship to his clinical staff that will be an excellent and inspiring model for the rest of our clinics outside of Women’s and Family Health.”
In this new role, Welch will be providing management of and directing system care strategies for all Adventist Health Tillamook clinical ambulatory medical practice settings, working with clinical and market directors to support provider effectiveness and efficiency to do their best care, as well as guide the Adventist Health system to do the best work for providers in addition to his existing role as OB/GYN at Women’s and Family Health. Serving previously on the medical executive committee for six years, chief of staff, and other medical staff positions, this transition to executive leadership is a natural fit that will provide a strong voice and advocacy for Adventist Health providers.
“I’m happy to have Dr. Welch’s voice and experience in our executive leadership, and look forward to his guidance that will ultimately deliver better patient care to our communities,” said Eric Swanson, Adventist Health Tillamook president. “In combination with existing physician Dr. Brittany Gerkin, support for Obstetrics and Gynecology (OB/GYN) will be stronger than ever with this change, and I’m excited to see Dr. Welch continue to practice this specialty for our community while utilizing his exceptional leadership in our organization.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.