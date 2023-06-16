Paul Welch, MD, has been named Chief Medical Officer at Adventist Health Tillamook. In his new role, Dr. Welch will focus on creating and maintaining connections with providers and staff to produce intentional practices centered on guiding, supporting and encouraging excellence in the complete delivery of healthcare.
Dr. Welch says his prior experience at Adventist Health Tillamook has prepared him for the role of Chief Medical Officer, including serving six years on the hospital’s medical executive committee, first as secretary, then as vice president and finally as president.
Two years ago, he assumed the role of Ambulatory Medical Director, which he continues currently, in addition to serving on the medical staff as the medical advisor of obstetrics. He credits his time after residency when he started his own practice in rural eastern Nebraska as an invaluable experience.
He looks forward to further strengthening the connection between clinicians and administration while helping the structures they operate within to become more efficient and community-enhancing.
Eric Swanson, President of Adventist Health Tillamook shares, “Working with Dr. Welch as Ambulatory Medical Director has proven his keen ability to lead our clinical teams in a greater capacity.
The Adventist Health Tillamook executive leadership team and I greatly appreciate his insight and experience to lead our clinicians in providing excellent and highest quality care in our community.”
Dr. Welch has been married to his wife, Tracy, for 26 years. They have four children: Jacob, 23; Julia, 21; Micah, 13; and Madilynn, 10. His passions include mountain climbing, snowboarding, co-leading his local church youth group and travel.
