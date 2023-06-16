Paul Welch

Paul Welch 

Paul Welch, MD, has been named Chief Medical Officer at Adventist Health Tillamook. In his new role, Dr. Welch will focus on creating and maintaining connections with providers and staff to produce intentional practices centered on guiding, supporting and encouraging excellence in the complete delivery of healthcare.

Dr. Welch says his prior experience at Adventist Health Tillamook has prepared him for the role of Chief Medical Officer, including serving six years on the hospital’s medical executive committee, first as secretary, then as vice president and finally as president.

