The Tillamook YMCA will be closing on the $1.2-million purchase of the Tillamook Bowling Lanes on September 15, and taking over their management with an eye towards increasing offerings for children in the community.

The purchase is being made possible thanks to a $1 million donation from the Mario and Alma Pastega Family Foundation, which saw a great opportunity to support Tillamook’s youth.

