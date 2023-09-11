The Tillamook YMCA will be closing on the $1.2-million purchase of the Tillamook Bowling Lanes on September 15, and taking over their management with an eye towards increasing offerings for children in the community.
The purchase is being made possible thanks to a $1 million donation from the Mario and Alma Pastega Family Foundation, which saw a great opportunity to support Tillamook’s youth.
“The YMCA and a modern youth activity center that includes bowling seem to go hand in hand as a venue to gather with family and friends to promote physical activity and friendly competition,” said Denny Pastega. “Kaylan shared his contagious excitement for this project with our family and we felt it was a project that we wanted to invest in with and for our community.”
Tillamook YMCA’s CEO and Executive Director Kaylan Sisco came up with the idea of purchasing the center last winter and has shepherded the process over the course of this year.
“I was walking past the bowling alley one day and saw the for-sale sign and thought ‘man, we could expand our footprint, we can expand our services, what can we do with a bowling alley,’” Sisco said.
Sisco quickly got to work investigating the possibility of purchasing the property and how the YMCA could finance the acquisition. Timing was good for the YMCA, as the organization had just completed a new strategic plan at the end of 2022 and had $2.5 million in its endowment.
Sisco initiated talks with the owners of the bowling center, Dennis and Tanya Wilks, while simultaneously beginning to look for potential donors in the community to support the project.
Pastega is the son of foundation namesakes Mario and Alma Pastega, who purchased the Pepsi-Cola franchise in Tillamook County in 1974, at which time Pastega and his wife moved to Tillamook as well. Today, the Pastegas own and operate the Blue Heron French Cheese Company in Tillamook and are frequent visitors to the YMCA.
“Over the past nearly 50 years, the YMCA has been an important part of our lives,” Pastega said. “We utilized the many services and programs of the YMCA when raising our children, Tony, Jason and Jessica. Fast forward to now, and all our grandchildren are experiencing all the year-round benefits of the YMCA.”
Sisco reached out to Pastega and his wife Chris about the opportunity and they enthusiastically agreed to lend the foundation’s support. The foundation will give the donation in annual installments of $100,000 over the next ten years. The center will be renamed to recognize the Pastegas’ legacy, although a final decision on the name has yet to be made.
The project has also received commitments of support from the Loren Park Foundation and the Robert Riggert Family Foundation.
After closing on the purchase on Friday, September 15, the YMCA will begin operating the 16-lane center the following Monday. Sisco said that he plans to keep the center’s current staff and operating hours, although he noted that they will be closed on September 16, as that is the day of the YMCA’s annual fundraising event at the fairgrounds.
Residents will not need to be YMCA members to use the facilities, although Sisco has yet to determine pricing. The center will continue serving alcoholic beverages in the evenings but its lottery machines will be removed.
In addition to continuing services for existing customers, the YMCA will be using the center to expand its after-school activitt offerings for Tillamook young people. The property on Third Street shares a property line with East Elementary School and is near both Tillamook Junior High School and High School, a factor that strongly attracted Sisco.
“One of the best parts about the opportunity was the fact that it shares a property line with the school district,” Sisco said. “We have a great relationship with (Tillamook) School District 9.”
Sisco said that he plans to operate the center as a youth center from 3 to 5 p.m. on weekdays, with free food and access to bowling and other activities. He also mentioned the possibility of adding outdoor activities to the open area on the property behind the center.
According to Sisco, the YMCA will initially focus on getting up to speed on operating the center before evaluating possible renovations, upgrades or additions to the facility, with a temporary floor to cover some or all the lanes being one possibility.
“We will evaluate the community need, what’s the best use of the space, and if bowling is it then bowling is it,” Sisco said. “We operate everything based on the community and that’s what we’ve done here and that’s why we’re successful.”
