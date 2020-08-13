Please be advised that sand cleaning and restriping operations are scheduled for the Cape Kiwanda and the Bob Straub parking lots in Pacific City. These parking lots will be closed from 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, until 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18.
Call the County Road Department at 503-842-3419 if you have any questions.
