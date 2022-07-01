Tillamook County is a destination in the summer, mostly for the outdoor activities, but over Independence Day weekend, the area is vastly becoming known for July 4th headquarters for fun on the coast. With parades, three sponsored fireworks shows, vendors in the small towns that dot the landscape of Tillamook’s coast, and even a wiener dog race, the area has something for everyone to help celebrate our nation’s birthday.
Area happenings
Rockaway Beach
The parade starts at 11 a.m. There’s nothing little about the Rockaway Beach Independence Day Parade. You’ll have to get there early if you want to get a good spot to watch the dazzling floats go by.
Afterwards, head over to Phyllis Baker Park for the always-hilarious Annual Firecracker Wiener Nationals. This is the 15th Annual wiener dog races where a national champion Dachshund will be crowned.
At 1:45 p.m. the Lions Club hosts its Treasure Hunt/Race at the beach behind St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
All day at the Wayside you can check in at the information booth, visit at the Fire Department/CERT booth, purchase fireworks at the chamber’s booth, check out vendor booths, or enjoy a hotdog at the Lion’s booth.
Walk around town to see patriotic decorated homes and take in the annual Porch Parade. This annual contest has Rockaway Beach residents and businesses decorating their porches and front yards and storefronts to help celebrate the holiday and make the town look like a patriotic blast of red, white and blue.
When dusk comes, head over to the Wayside behind the red caboose or find a comfy spot on the beach and get ready to watch the spectacular firework show that kicks off around 10 p.m.
You don’t have to travel far to see what has been dubbed one of the most magnificent Independence Day celebrations on the northern Oregon Coast by USA Today and Coastal Living Magazine – you just have to get to Rockaway Beach and see for yourself. Each year the show is put on by the Rockaway Beach Volunteer Fire Department, and we think you’ll agree with the reviews that it truly is one of the best in the entire country.
Oceanside
Oceanside Centennial Celebration
July 3, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
July 4 @ 9:00 am - July 5 @ 5:00 pm
Oceanside is a unique community that is beloved by local residents and our visitors. It offers stunning views of the Pacific Ocean, with off-shore rocks, beautiful sand beaches, and lots of wildlife, as well as a strong community.
Activities: Historical exhibit; Local flora and fauna exhibit; oral histories; live music; food booths; and a tribute to the Rosenberg family and birthday party on the 5th at 1:30.
Sponsors: Tillamook Coast Visitors Association; Oceanside Protection Society; Oceanside Community Club, and members of the Oceanside Community, special instructions – Parking is limited, but a shuttle parking is available along the road to Cape Mears lighthouse. Follow the signs. Food vendors- The Blue Agate, the Surf Shop, The Schooner, and Bayside Market.
Cloverdale
The Pacific City - Nestucca Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting Clovers Day Saturday July 2. It’s the 40th Annual event. Parade is at 11 a.m. down Hwy 101 led by Clover the Cow. Live music from the Perry Gerber Band will serenade the festivities which include: a vendor’s fair, a cruise-in, a petting zoo, face painting, ice cream, “and more”. Staging for the parade begins at 10 a.m. at Nestucca High School, 34660 Parkway Drive, Cloverdale. The parade begins at 11 a.m. It descends Parkway drive onto Highway 101 at the flashing yellow light northward at 11 a.m. then north to Brook Street to circle through town a second time, finishing at the high school.
Pacific City
The Pacific City Fireworks show is an annual event in Pacific City to celebrate 4th of July. Are you looking for some excitement and lights in the sky? We can’t think of a better way to celebrate 4th of July, than to see the spectacular Pacific City Fireworks.
The Pacific City Fireworks show is located at the Bob Straub State Park..
Neskowin
Walking parade at 10 p.m. on July 4th is slated and the Neskowin Women’s Club is hosting a book sale each year. Fireworks at dusk are sponsored by the Home Owners.
Cannon Beach
July 4. Cannon Beach Independence Day Parade. No fireworks in town because of the puffins / bird refuges. The north Oregon coast hotspot has the parade starting at 11 a.m., starting at Spruce St. Kids, bikes, old cars, decorated entries, and walking groups are welcome to enter with a special invitation to all Veterans. Call 503-436-2623.
Lincoln City
July 4, Lincoln City. Fireworks at dusk over Siletz Bay, which can be seen all over town.
