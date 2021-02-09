As Oregon communities and social services agencies continue to struggle under the strain of the multiple waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, CareOregon announces it is investing an additional $500,000 to support communities served by its coordinated care organizations Jackson Care Connect and Columbia Pacific.
Each organization will distribute $250,000 to community based organizations serving their communities.
“The cumulative stresses of this pandemic are adding up and people are hurting," CareOregon CEO Eric C. Hunter said. "That’s why we are working in partnership with our coordinated care organizations to get resources out in a way that can really make a difference on the ground. Our coordinated care organizations know their communities best and I’m excited to support their efforts to address the most urgent needs of those they serve.”
Columbia Pacific and Jackson Care Connect teams will work to identify where these funds will have the greatest impact in their regions, which include Tillamook, Columbia, Clatsop, Columbia, and Jackson counties.
“This is one of many ways that CareOregon’s connection to Columbia Pacific helps empower our local communities to determine the best direction for this COVID-19 related funding grant,” Columbia Pacific Executive Director Mimi Haley said.
“This additional infusion of funding from CareOregon will help us provide continued support to organizations that are filling critical needs in our community, where we are seeing the dual impacts of both COVID-19 and the disastrous fires from last summer,” Jackson Care Connect CEO Jennifer Lind said.
Since the pandemic hit, CareOregon has mobilized financial resources to ensure access to health services. This included offering both provider support and community-based grants to address Social Determinants of Health. This funding will allow both Columbia Pacific and Jackson Care Connect to continue to offer support where most needed in their communities.
Columbia Pacific CCO coordinates health services for Oregon Health Plan members in Columbia, Clatsop and Tillamook counties.
