The Pacific City – Nestucca Valley Chamber of Commerce’s regular meeting Tuesday, April 7, was cancelled. The Spring Candidates Forum on Tuesday, April 21, is also cancelled.
The chamber is planning a Fall Candidates’ Forum for late September or early October. More details to come.
The annual Birding and Blues festival scheduled for April 17 – 19 is also cancelled. It will return next year bigger and better.
Reach the Beach annual bicycle event scheduled for Saturday, May 15, has been postponed. A new date in August was suggested by the American Lung Association of Oregon but has not been approved by Tillamook County. More to come.
Summer events including Clover’s Day on Saturday, July 4, and Dory Days scheduled for July 17 – 19 are still on track but may be cancelled or postponed as the chamber knows more.
The Pacific City Fireworks event is also on schedule for Saturday, July 4.
Of course, your chamber will follow guidelines and instructions from officials at the county, state and federal levels. As they know more, they will communicate to you. Their decision date for the scheduled summer events is May 1. They will be communicating with the Dorymen’s Association, county and state officials and others prior to any decisions.
