Several areas of state highways in Tillamook County will be receiving repairs this summer after years of being impacted by landslides. Over $900,000 is being spent, including $600,000 that has been made available from Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) maintenance contingency funds that were not spent as a result of the mild winter.
The contingency funds will be used to repair slide damage on U.S. 101 just south of Wheeler (MP Z45.5) and two areas of OR 131 near Netarts (MP 1.7 and 4.5). The slide repairs include installing soil nails into the hillsides. Installing these long steel bars have been successful in helping to reinforce and stabilize hillsides at numerous other highway locations in the Northwest.
In addition to those slide repairs, ODOT will be spending over $300,000 of other maintenance funds to restore the pavement in a slide prone area of OR 6 (Wilson River Highway) located around milepost 35. This area is being impacted by a very large and deep slide that would be very costly and difficult to permanently repair. This project is designed to smooth a very rough area of roadway and will not stop the land movement caused by the deep slide.
The projects have not been scheduled yet but will likely take place during July and August. Travelers can expect some lane closures and delays during construction.
