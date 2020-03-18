The City of Vancouver, and at least one major plumbing company, have a warning for those sheltering at home due to coronavirus concerns: Never flush any hygiene products other than toilet paper.
“Baby wipes, disinfectant wipes, paper towels or anything that isn’t actual toilet paper, must go directly into the trash,” reads a recent release from Vancouver Public Works. When flushed, these products clog sewer pipes and pump stations, increase utility maintenance, create environmental concerns, and cause extra work throughout the wastewater system, the agency said.
Wastewater managers worry that with toilet paper flying off the shelves in grocery stores due to a spike in demand spurred by the coronavirus pandemic, consumers are also buying up large quantities of wipes, paper towels, facial tissues and napkins. If these items are used as substitutes for toilet paper, they should never be flushed.
National plumbing company Roto-Rooter also reminds consumers that pipes can clog and be damaged by items other than regular toilet paper. A media relations representative noted that the company is still providing essential services across the country.
In 2015, MSNBC did a report on what “flushable wipes” do to sewer systems. Watch it here:
So, people, if you have to use something besides toilet paper on the potty, discard it in the trash bin. That’s the safest place for used paper towels, napkins, or baby or disinfectant wipes.
This report was published by The Oregonian/OregonLive and appears under an Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association news coverage agreement pertaining to the coronavirus outbreak
