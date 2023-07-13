The Opioid Use Response for Tillamook County consortium has been working for the past four years to improve access to treatment and recovery resources for those struggling with substance use disorders in Tillamook County.
Project Manager Mareliza de Jesus and Project Director Nicole Vertner said that reducing social stigmas and increasing awareness of opioid use disorders remains a challenging task in Tillamook County.
“We need to lower the barriers and lower the stigma so people who are experiencing different substance use disorders have access to treatment if they choose,” Vertner said.
The consortium was founded in 2019 with the goal of allowing agencies across the county that offer different substance abuse disorder services to coordinate those services and offer comprehensive treatment. Vertner said, “instead of all of us recreating the same program so everybody has an individual program, we now work together for an end goal so we’re all going the same direction.”
The Opioid Use Response Team for Tillamook County (OUR Tillamook) was awarded a $1 million grant through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Health Services and Resources Administration in 2020 and has been using those funds to operate since. Ongoing funding will come from Measure 110 revenues.
Members of the consortium include the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Department and Tillamook Police Department, Tillamook Family Counseling Center, the Tillamook County Health Department, Nehalem Bay Health Center, Adventist Hospital, CARE, the Serenity Club and Tides of Change.
Recovery peers are one of the principal resources available to those suffering from substance use disorders in Tillamook County, with five currently working full time at the Tillamook Family Counseling Center. These peers are trained staff who have a history with substance abuse disorders and help others to navigate recovery by facilitating tasks like signing up for insurance, making doctors’ appointments, transportation and generally supporting those seeking to abstain.
“It really helps someone going through that journey to just have someone there to help support them,” de Jesus said.
In addition to the peer support program, various members of the consortium offer a wide range of services for those entering recovery. Vertner said that while there is not a dedicated detox facility in the county, doctors at the county’s health department, Adventist Health and the Nehalem Bay Health Center could prescribe drugs to help ease or prevent withdrawal symptoms.
The Serenity Club, located on Third Street near the fairgrounds, is another helpful resource for those in recovery. The converted house serves as a hub for sober activities, serving as a gathering place and hosting Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous and Al-Anon meetings.
Consortium members also offer support services for those who do not wish to abstain from substance use. Vertner said that this aspect of the work had become more critical in the years since their founding, as the primary opioid used in Tillamook has shifted from heroin to the much more potent fentanyl. Vertner said this shift has led to a surge in the number of overdoses in the county.
To help reduce the risk, the health agencies in the consortium are now offering free Narcan spray at their locations, which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. The medicine is available at the front desk in Adventist Health clinics and the emergency room as well as at Nehalem Bay Health Centers and no information is taken. There is also a needle exchange offered every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., located at the Ivy Avenue Wellness Center on the first and third Wednesdays of the month, the Hebo Fire Station the second Wednesday and above the North County Food Bank on the fourth.
Vertner said that one of the biggest challenges when it comes to the consortium’s work is public perception. People perceive some types and levels of substance use, like taking opioids prescribed by a doctor, to be risk free or low risk, often failing to recognize they may have developed a dependency. Conversely, the stigma associated with that dependency creates a barrier to seeking treatment for many.
Combined with easy access to drugs, Vertner said that those perceptions have kept the number of people seeking services in Tillamook County low. She estimated that only around 200 people currently received consortium services, while statewide data show that around 10% of the population has a substance use disorder, meaning that there are likely more than 2,000 people in Tillamook County with one.
Those wishing to access services can reach out through OUR Tillamook’s website to get in contact with a support peer or call the Tillamook Family Counseling Center at (503) 842-8201.
