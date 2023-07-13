opioid drugs
Matthew de Lange

The Opioid Use Response for Tillamook County consortium has been working for the past four years to improve access to treatment and recovery resources for those struggling with substance use disorders in Tillamook County.

Project Manager Mareliza de Jesus and Project Director Nicole Vertner said that reducing social stigmas and increasing awareness of opioid use disorders remains a challenging task in Tillamook County.

0
0
0
0
0


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.