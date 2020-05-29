The Oregon State University Extension Service in Tillamook and the Tillamook County Family YMCA are excited to announce a countywide effort to collect and distribute household essentials to food pantries and other sites June 1-19.
Tillamook families need help with essential household items like toothpaste, tampons, and dish detergent. In 2019, the Food Secure Tillamook project learned that individuals and families experiencing hunger also struggle to get these essentials. Obtaining household essentials was difficult before COVID-19 and now many more families need help.
The goal is to help 200 local households avoid the impossible choice between buying food, paying rent, and purchasing toilet paper. By donating these essential items, you can make a difference in someone’s daily life. Food pantries need new, unopened items like diapers, pet food, razors, and other household essentials needed for hygiene and health.
You can help in three easy steps:
1) Make your shopping list. Check out the list of items needed by visiting https://beav.es/4EQ .
2) Bring the items to the Tillamook County Family YMCA during normal business hours from 5 a.m.- 9 p.m. Monday – Friday between June 1 and June 19.
3) Share this opportunity to make a difference with your friends. Use the hashtag #TillamookCares
More information, a full list of requested items, and additional ways to help, visit https://beav.es/4EQ or call OSU Extension in Tillamook County at 503-842-3433.
