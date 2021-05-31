In January, Aaron Groth began the position of regional fire specialist and assistant professor of practice for the Coast Fire Service Area, based in Astoria.
Groth joins the OSU Extension Service from the University of Texas at Austin’s Department of Geography and the Environment, where he is working on his Ph.D. degree in geography, focused on landscape ecology and management, forest conservation, biogeography, and integrated watershed studies. He is a former Peace Corps volunteer, where he worked in the areas of agroforestry and reforestation in the Andes Mountains of Peru during 2006 to 2008 and then continued on working for the Peace Corps in a professional capacity as environmental management volunteer coordinator for two years and as a community conservation specialist for the Upper Amazon Conservancy (Peru). His work in Peru in the Andes and Upper Amazon spanned 15 years, where he worked for a variety of organizations in variety of environment and conservation related positions.
Groth holds a B.A. degree in History and International Studies from the University of Wisconsin and an M.A. in Geography from the University of Missouri. He holds graduate certificates in conservation biology and geographic information science. Groth has extensive experience working with indigenous communities and is fluent in Spanish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.