The Tillamook County OSU Extension Service office will be relocated to the Tillamook County Fairgrounds Monday, Aug. 9, through Friday, Aug. 13, the week of the Tillamook County Fair. OSU Extension staff will be working at the fair with the 4-H shows. The temporary 4-H fair office is located on the second floor of the main exhibit hall at the fairgrounds.
If you have food preservation or food safety questions, you can call the OSU Food Safety/Preservation Hotline at 1-800-354-7319, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Tillamook County Master Gardener volunteers will also be working at the fairgrounds at the OSU Master Gardener Demonstration Garden giving tours and answering gardening questions. Be sure to take a tour of their beautiful garden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.