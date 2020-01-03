The Oregon State University Extension Service in Tillamook County welcomes the public to the “Strong Women & Strong People Program,” a strength training program for middle-aged and older adults, beginning the week of Monday, Jan. 13 – March 30.
The Strong Women class is for women and has three session options starting at 8 a.m., noon or 1:30 p.m. Classes are held Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the OSU Extension Office in Tillamook, 4506 Third Street. The Strong People class is open to everyone and is held Tuesday and Thursday mornings, from 9-10 a.m. at the Netarts Community Building.
The Strong Women & People Programs were developed at Tufts University, based upon research on how strength training improves the health of older adults. Research shows strength training improves bone density, arthritis symptoms, flexibility, strength and reduces falls. Registration is now open at http://bit.ly/TillamookFamilyHealth.
Enrollment includes payment of $30 and the completion of health screening and enrollment forms. Those over the age of 70, or those with other chronic health conditions, must obtain a release from their medical provider prior to beginning class. All new participants attending sessions at the OSU Extension Office agree to attend orientation on Monday, Jan. 13, 10:30-11:30 a.m. or schedule an appointment with the program coordinator.
Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made by Monday, Jan. 6, to Nancy Kershaw at 503-842-3433 or Nancy.Kershaw@oregonstate.edu.
