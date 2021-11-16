On Nov. 15, an OSP Fish & Wildlife trooper received a report of a cow elk that was found dead in a wooded area near Testament Creek Road off Bald Mountain Road in Tillamook County. It was reported that hunters in the area heard approximately 14 shots in the early morning hours of opening the first season elk. The hunters then located the dead cow and reported it to OSP.
Three vehicles seen leaving the area could possibly be related. The model year of the vehicles seen is an approximation, but they are believed to be a silver, lifted, 2005 Dodge Ram, a blue, 2010 Dodge Ram, and an older model maroon Ford F150.
The Oregon State Police is seeking public assistance with information about this poaching case. Any person with information related to this incident is encouraged to call the OSP TIP (Turn-In-Poachers) Reward line at 1-800-452-7888 or by cell at *OSP (*677) or send an email tip to TIP@osp.oregon.gov. Please reference case # # SP21321584
***Report Wildlife and Habitat Law Violators***
The Oregon Hunters Association TIP reward offers preference points or cash rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful take/possession or waste of Bighorn Sheep, Rocky Mountain Goat, Moose, Elk, Deer, Antelope, Bear, Cougar, Wolf, Upland Birds, Waterfowl, Furbearers, Game Fish and Shellfish. Cash rewards can also be awarded for turning in people who destroy habitat, illegally obtain licenses/tags, and for the unlawful lending/borrowing of big game tags.
PREFERENCE POINT REWARDS:
* 5 Points-Mountain Sheep
* 5 Points-Mountain Goat
* 5 Points-Moose
* 5 Points-Wolf
* 4 Points-Elk
* 4 Points-Deer
* 4 Points-Antelope
* 4 Points-Bear
* 4 Points-Cougar
CASH REWARDS:
* $1,000 Mountain Sheep, Mountain Goat and Moose
* $500 Elk, Deer, and Antelope
* $300 Bear, Cougar, and Wolf
* $300 Habitat Destruction
* $100 Upland Birds and Waterfowl
* $100 Furbearers
* $100 Game Fish and Shellfish
