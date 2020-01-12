Emergency Services responded to the Falcon Cove area, near the county line of Clatsop County and Tillamook County, at 12:38 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, for three people that had been swept into the ocean.
Preliminary investigation revealed a adult man was holding two children, a 7 year old girl and a 4 year old boy, on the shore and they were all swept into the ocean by a wave.
According to authorities, a police officer arrived to find the adult man struggling to get out of the ocean and a girl further out in the ocean. The officer went into the ocean and was able to get the girl and bring her to shore. She was transported by Medix Ambulance to Providence Seaside Hospital (PSH). The adult man was also taken by ambulance to PSH.
The 4 year old boy has not yet been located. The United States Coast Guard sent helicopters to aid in the search but the search had to be suspended at sunset.
The young girl was pronounced deceased at PSH.
The man and father of the two children is being identified as Jeremy Stiles (47) from Portland.
The officer that entered the ocean is from the Manzanita Police Department and is requesting no media interviews at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.