Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at 2:09 p.m. Sunday, May 17, on Hwy 101 milepost 63, just north of the Tillamook Cheese Factory. Preliminary investigation revealed that a BMW Z3, operated by Samuel Hacker of Scappoose, was traveling northbound when for unknown reasons veered into the southbound lane where it struck a Ford Explorer, operated by Julie Leonnig of Tillamook.
Hacker sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.
A passenger in the BMW, Shayna Tacadena of Gresham, was transported by ground ambulance to Adventist Health Tillamook Hospital with serious injuries.
Leonnig received minor injuries.
Hwy 101 was closed for approximately 3.5 hours following the crash.
OSP was assisted by Tillamook County Sheriff's Office, ODOT and, Tillamook County Fire and Medical.
