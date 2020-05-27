Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Oregon State Police (OSP) troopers had an encounter with Orca whales while on boat patrol on Tuesday, May 26, on the Tillamook Bay.

OSP’s Fish & Wildlife Division enforces and protects Oregon’s sport and commercial fishery regulations, as well as marine resources, along with enforcing laws governing the commercial fishing industry.

See the video here:

https://www.facebook.com/OSPsocial/videos/1647489638751877/

