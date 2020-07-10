The Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association (ORLA) is excited to announce the 2020 participants for the inaugural Oregon Tourism Leadership Academy (OTLA). Participants begin their first multi-day program experience in Central Oregon, July 22-24. Recruits will go beyond the walls of their businesses to gain in-depth experiences and knowledge that will elevate their passion and excitement for our state’s extraordinary offerings.
“We believe we are embarking on a leadership experience which will prove to be transformative for program participants,” said Jason Brandt, president & CEO for the Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association. “The academy will bring lasting personal and professional benefits to those who participate.”
Developed in partnership with Travel Oregon and the Oregon Destination Association, this new experiential learning program is targeted to tourism professionals seeking to polish their leadership and professional skills and make positive and lasting contributions to the state’s tourism economy. An advisory committee of tourism industry representatives helped shape the development of the program through a shared vision of cultivating stronger champions for Oregon's tourism industry. The program consists of four multi-day excursions to be completed over the course of a year.
The 2020 program will take place in Central Oregon, Southern Oregon, the North Oregon Coast and the Willamette Valley in the Spring of 2021. Experiences for the second-year class starting in the Summer of 2021 will include visits to Eastern Oregon, the Columbia Gorge, Portland Region, and Oregon’s Mid-Coast Range.
ORLA has been intentional in its pursuit of activating industry champions and the OTLA program supports that goal. The academy provides a compounding benefit of bringing people together for learning through experiences and empowering them to make lasting contributions to Oregon’s tourism and hospitality industries. Participants will create lifelong relationships and networking pathways through their connections.
Participants of the 2020 Oregon Tourism Leadership Academy:
Heather Anderson, Tourism Professional
Justin Aufdermauer, Tillamook Chamber of Commerce
Mackenzie Ballard, Visit Central Oregon
Jon Bowen, Experience Grants Pass
Ashley Cates, Travel Medford
Kristen Dollarhide, Travel Pendleton
Terri Ferguson, Escape Lodging LLC
Beverly Garcia, FivePine Lodge
Ken Henson, Pelican Brewing/Kiwanda Hospitality
Calvin LeSueur, City of Canby
Matt Maletis, The M. Maletis Co., OLCC
Wela Negelspach, Columbia County Economic Team
Samara Phelps, Clackamas County Tourism
Wendy Popkin, Oregon Hospitality Foundation
Arica Sears, Oregon Coast Visitors Association
Dawnielle Tehama, Willamette Valley Visitors Association
Matthew Weintraub, City of Oregon City
