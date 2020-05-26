Organizers of Memorial Day at Sunset Heights Memorial Park established a Facebook page, Tillamook County Memorial Day, for a livestream that took place Memorial Day, May 25. U.S. Navy Captain John M. Kirby was the guest speaker for the event.
Kirby was commissioned Sept. 27, 1968 at Newport, Rhode Island, and retired Oct. 1, 1998 after 30 years of service. He spent his first years of service on board Pacific Fleet Cruisers and Destroyers, where he qualified as a Surface Warfare Officer, Officer of the Deck, and Engineering Officer of the Watch for 1200 pound steam. He was recalled to active duty in August of 1987 to attend the US Naval War College in Newport, where his master thesis ‘Cost Incurring Military Strategy’ was awarded the B. Franklin Reinauer Defense Economics Prize.
Kirby remained in Newport for six years to teach defense economics and national security policy, followed by advanced research studies, writing and speaking tours for the Navy. He then served a three-year tour at Naval Doctrine Command, Newport News, Virginia. Personal awards include the Meritorious Service Medal and the Legion of Merit.
“This nation was founded on the rights of the individual,” Kirby said in his speech. “We rightfully place great value on individual life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
Kirby named many veterans he remembers.
“They are all a part of me, as they are to so many,” Kirby said.
Veterans’ Services Officer Bill Hatton first attended the Tillamook Memorial Day event 28 years ago with his wife and daughters. In May 1992, he had been home for one year after serving in Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm.
“In February 1991, as our battalion was preparing to breach through the minefields on the Kuwait border, I witnessed the first helicopters bringing casualties back to the casualty collection point,” Hatton said. “The next few helicopters landed and the Marines in body bags were off loaded. It was the first time in my Marine Corps career that I witnessed the true cost of war.”
Hatton said Desert Storm lasted 43 days. The land campaign is referred to as the ‘100-hour ground war.’ Although the war was short, 146 Americans were killed in action.
“For the families of those killed, the impact of that short war is forever,” Hatton said.
Because of Hatton’s experiences in Desert Storm, the invasion of Iraq and participation in Operation Iraqi Freedom II, it is important to him to honor those that made the ultimate sacrifice.
Part of the ceremony at Sunset Heights Memorial Park involves reading the names of Tillamook County veterans that have passed away during the last 12 months.
“As a Veterans Services Officer, reading the names is especially significant because our office provided services for many of those that have died within the past year,” Hatton said. “When I hear the names being read, I form a mental picture of the last time we met with them.”
The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Memorial Day event are significant, but not eternal, Hatton said. The event did not have the traditional crowd of 100 people or more, the Boy Scouts raising the American flag, coffee and doughnuts, or veterans pairing off and sharing stories with one another.
“Despite the pandemic, by conducting the event and broadcasting it livestream to the public, we continue to honor those veterans that served our nation and our community,” Hatton said. “I think they would be gratified that even in this crisis, they have not been forgotten.”
Watch the video at: https://www.facebook.com/104266877966752/videos/3083706638390397/
