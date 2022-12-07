Idle Crab Pots

These crab pots assembled at an Oregon Coast port are standing ready to be placed on ships for the 2022 commercial season.

 Jeremy C. Ruark / The News Guard

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The ocean commercial Dungeness crab season remains closed as round two of pre-season testing shows crabs remain too low in meat yield in some areas.

Elevated domoic acid is still detected in some crab viscera (guts), according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Oregon Agriculture Department.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What's for Christmas Dinner?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

What's for Christmas Dinner?

You voted: