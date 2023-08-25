Dorm tents

Dorm tents

 Oregon Department of Human Services

Earlier this week leaders from the Oregon Department of Human Services’ Office of Resilience and Emergency Management (OREM) and Tillamook County, along with volunteers, set up and tested Oregon’s first set of evacuation assembly point (EAP) equipment.

OREM designed this emergency preparedness exercise to train Tillamook leaders to set up the equipment without assistance. “Coastal communities like Tillamook are prioritized to house these supplies because data shows they are likely to be cut off from the rest of the state during the Cascadia earthquake,” said Ed Flick (he/him), director of the ODHS Office of Resilience and Emergency Management. “ODHS has primary responsibility for mass care and shelter following disasters, so helping local communities access critical supplies that can quickly be used to serve their local community is important to us.”

Shower tent

Shower tent
