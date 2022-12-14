Gov. Brown's Statement

“I have long believed that justice is not advanced by taking a life, and the state should not be in the business of executing people—even if a terrible crime placed them in prison," Gov. Brown said in a statement.

Using her executive clemency powers, Gov. Kate Brown has commuted the sentences of the 17 individuals on Oregon’s death row to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Browns order takes effect today, Dec. 14.

Download PDF Commutation of Sentence
