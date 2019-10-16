Millions of people worldwide will practice how to drop, cover, and hold on at 10:17 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, during Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drills.
Oregonians can join by registering for the 2019 Great Oregon ShakeOut. Participating is a great way for your family or organization to be prepared to survive and recover from big earthquake. Oregon has over 660,000 participants so far.
The Great Oregon ShakeOut is an annual event and is held the third Thursday of October. Anyone can register at shakeout.org/Oregon. Most people will be participating at 10:17 a.m., but people can always participate at different times.
Clatsop County has 5,363 participants, 1,191 of those being from K-12 schools and districts. These schools are Warrenton Grade School and The Cannon Beach Academy. Other participants include the United States Coast Guard Sector Columbia River in Warrenton, Providence Seaside Hospital, and Providence Rehabilitation Services in Gearhart, and others.
Tillamook County has 3,930 participants, with 3,057 of those being K-12 schools and districts. Participating districts are Nestucca Valley School District and Tillamook School District, which includes: Liberty Elementary, South Prairie School, Tilamook High School, and Tillamook Junior High School. Other participants include Adventist Health Tillamook, Rinehart Clinic in Wheeler, and US Renal Care, Tillamook Dialysis Center.
Oregon lies at a convergent continental boundary where two tectonic plates are colliding. The Cascadia Subduction Zone is a 600-mile long earthquake fault stretching from offshore northern California to southern British Columbia. This fault builds up stress for hundreds of years as the Juan de Fuca and North America plates push against each other.
“This is a practice of what to do when you feel the earth shake,” said geologic hazards program coordinator of Oregon Office of Emergency Management (OOEM), Althea Rizzo.
OOEM wants Oregonians to know what to do if there’s an earthquake. Rizzo said most injuries during earthquakes are caused by stuff falling on them.
“This event helps build muscle memory,” Rizzo said.
