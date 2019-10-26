The Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board (OWEB) selected Tillamook Estuaries Partnership to receive a Salmon License Plate grant at their Oct. 15-16 board meeting in Condon.
The “Peterson Creek Aquatic Organism Passage Improvement Project” will replace a fish barrier with a bridge on Peterson Creek, a tributary of the Miami River that provides important habitat for salmon and lamprey. Access will be restored to over six miles of stream habitat.
Salmon License Plate revenues are generated from the extra fee Oregonians pay when they purchase Salmon Plates for their vehicles.
“This project is a great investment of the state’s Salmon License Plate dollars,” says Meta Loftsgaarden, OWEB’s executive director, in a press release. “This investment benefits Coho Salmon habitat, while also supporting local natural resource jobs.”
In addition to the Peterson Creek Aquatic Organism Passage Improvement Project, the OWEB Board selected two other projects to be awarded in part with Salmon License Plate funding:
Fivemile-Bell Restoration Project, Phase 5 – Siuslaw Watershed Council (Douglas County) – a $362,704 project completes the final phase of a 10-year collaborative landscape-level floodplain restoration project in the Tahkenitch Lake basin south of Florence. Activities to be completed include a stream channel reconstruction and native plant revegetation.
Tioga Creek Instream & Fish Passage Restoration – Coos Watershed Association (Coos County) – a $448,377 project to place coho salmon habitat structures in two miles of Tioga Creek and replace three fish barriers to provide access to fish habitat.
Salmon License Plate income totaled $240,000 for the grant offering, which was apportioned equally among the identified projects. The rest comes from a combination of Lottery and federal funding.
In total, the OWEB Board awarded 61 grants totaling $9,284,183 to local organizations statewide to support fish and wildlife habitat and water quality projects using Lottery, Salmon License Plate, and federal Pacific Coastal Salmon Recovery funding provided by the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration at their October meeting. A listing of all awarded grants is available at: www.oregon.gov/OWEB/Documents/2019-Oct-Spring-Board-Awards.pdf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.