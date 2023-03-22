Employment in Oregon

The Oregon Employment Department reports 2,078,191 employed and 98,007 unemployed in December.

 Courtesy

In Oregon, nonfarm payroll employment declined by 100 jobs in February, following a gain of 9,600 jobs in January.

Job losses in February were largest in manufacturing (-1,300 jobs) and financial activities (-1,000). Gains were largest in construction (+1,400 jobs), private educational services (+1,000), and government (+700).

