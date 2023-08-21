Oregon Tuna classic

Team T-Sea departing the Garibaldi Marina. Courtesy Oregon Tuna Classic.

The Oregon Tuna Classic took place on August 11 and 12, with competitors sailing out of Garibaldi for the friendly competition that benefits the Oregon Food Bank, local food banks and Ducks Unlimited.

In its 18th year, the tournament raised over $150,000 and caught almost 10,000 pounds of tuna, which is being processed and donated to area food banks.

