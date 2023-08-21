The Oregon Tuna Classic took place on August 11 and 12, with competitors sailing out of Garibaldi for the friendly competition that benefits the Oregon Food Bank, local food banks and Ducks Unlimited.
In its 18th year, the tournament raised over $150,000 and caught almost 10,000 pounds of tuna, which is being processed and donated to area food banks.
“It’s a bunch of people who really love to fish and wanted to give back and that’s’ the true mission for the Oregon Tuna Classic,” Oregon Tuna Classic Board Member Scott Kenney said.
The event was started in 2005 by Dale Stevens, who wanted to use his passion for fishing to help give something back to the community. In its early days, the Oregon Tuna Classic was a 501(c)3, but in recent years they have become a chapter of Ducks Unlimited, which helps handle administrative duties.
Competitors in the tournament are encouraged to donate their catch to local food banks, with most choosing to do so. The tournament also raises funds from sponsors, which are used to cover the expenses of the tournament, including prizes, and then divided into equal donations for Ducks Unlimited and the Oregon Food Bank. This year’s title sponsor was Pacific Seafood, which donated $25,000 and processed the tournament’s catch free of charge at their facility in Warrenton.
The tournament takes place over two days each August, with the first being Big Fish Friday, won by the boat with the single largest fish, and Saturday being judged on boats’ five biggest fish. 34 teams signed up to participate in this year’s event.
On Friday, weather cooperated with the competition, before windy conditions on Saturday kept half the field from going out. “Friday was a great day to be fishing, Saturday not so much,” Kenney said. “When you’ve got six-foot wind waves on top of a four-foot swell things can get a little squirrely.”
Team El Jefe won Friday’s biggest fish competition, taking home $6,000 for catching a 36.7-pound Albacore Tuna. Team Reel Fortunate overcame the adverse conditions on Saturday to win $6,000, with their five largest fish weighing in at a combined 117.1 pounds, narrowly edging out Team El Jefe, whose catch totaled 117.05 pounds.
There were other, smaller prizes available in side pots and to the teams that donated the most fish on each day, with Team Clemensea taking home $500 put up by Kenney for donating 46 fish on Friday. Team Tuna Time donated 60 fish on Saturday, but it had been team owner Dick Crosley who put up the $1,000 prize, and he donated the money to the Oregon Food Bank.
Kenney repeatedly thanked Pacific Seafood for their sponsorship of this year’s tournament and help in advancing its mission through processing the fish and helping to feed families across the north coast.
“We’re very fortunate this year to have a sponsor like Pac Seafood who can do so much for us,” Kenney said. “We’re obviously trying to raise money for the local food bank but we’re also trying to feed the local community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.