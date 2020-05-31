The Oregon Alliance of Independent Colleges and Universities (The Alliance) is excited to announce that it has been awarded a ‘Pathways to the Liberal Arts Initiative’ planning grant by The Teagle Foundation. The grant, entitled ‘Oregon Transfer Pathways to the Liberal Arts,’ will support the planning of pathways from Oregon community colleges to Oregon’s private, nonprofit liberal arts institutions.
Given that Oregon has the highest completion rate in the country for students transferring from community colleges into private nonprofit institutions (National Student Clearinghouse, Community College Research Center & Aspen Institute, 2016), Oregon is well positioned to join this important initiative. The project takes advantage of a consortial approach by partnering with the Oregon Community College Association (OCCA) to promote transfer from two-year community colleges to four-year private liberal arts colleges.
“We are fortunate to partner with the Alliance on the Transfer to the Liberal Arts grant and look forward to continuing this important work that is so critical for all of our students,” said Cam Preus, executive director of OCCA, in a press release.
Nine of the Alliance member institutions and all 17 Oregon community colleges have committed to partnering on this planning initiative. The Alliance partner institutions are: Corban University, George Fox University, Lewis & Clark College, Linfield College, Northwest Christian University, Pacific University, University of Portland, Warner Pacific University, and Willamette University.
The community college partners are: Blue Mountain Community College, Central Oregon Community College, Chemeketa Community College, Clackamas Community College, Clatsop Community College, Columbia Gorge Community College, Klamath Community College, Lane Community College, Linn-Benton Community College, Mt. Hood Community College, Oregon Coast Community College, Portland Community College, Rogue Community College, Southwestern Oregon Community College, Tillamook Bay Community College, Treasure Valley Community College, and Umpqua Community College.
Dr. Linda Samek, current Provost at George Fox University, will serve as project director for the grant. Samek has a nearly 40-year history in higher education in Oregon, with experience teaching at community colleges, public universities, and private institutions. She also brings over 10 years of experience on the Oregon Transfer and Articulation Committee, on which she has served as the representative for private institutions in Oregon and as a liaison for agreements between community colleges and public institutions.
“We are very pleased to receive this grant to continue the collaborative work we have already done to serve our transfer students,” Samek said. “This partnership with the community colleges of Oregon is an opportunity to plan for more focused work in the future.”
