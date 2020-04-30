Oregon to Honor Fallen Law Enforcement Officers - Ceremony Closed to the Public

You may be aware that the 2020 Fallen Law Enforcement Officer Memorial at DPSST has been closed to the public this year in order to practice social distancing guidelines, due to the current COVID-19 health crisis.
This year’s memorial will be a shortened version of the traditional ceremony, complete with honor guard, bagpiper, bugler and roll call. The ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5th, 2020.
DPSST plans to video record the ceremony and post it soon afterwards so that family members, co-workers and friends of the fallen know that those who made the ultimate sacrifice are not forgotten. We will share the link as soon as the video is posted.
The State's memorial honors more than 180 fallen Oregon law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty since the 1880s. This includes officers from city, county, state, tribal and federal law enforcement agencies who have served as law enforcement officers, corrections officers, and parole and probation officers.
The Oregon Fallen Law Enforcement Officers' Memorial Ceremony is a significant event that the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) is proud to host each year in partnership with the Oregon Law Enforcement Memorial Fund, Oregon Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.), Oregon Fallen Badge Foundation, and Oregon's various statewide law enforcement associations.
Oregon’s Fallen –
Jailor Glenn Allen - Josephine Co. Sheriff’s Office 1971
Reserve Dep. Sheriff Chester Alquist - Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office 1968
Posse Member James R. Applegate - Benton Co. Sheriff’s Office 1975
Deputy Sheriff Paul E. Baker - Yamhill Co. Sheriff’s Office 1982
Deputy Sheriff Charles H. Basye - Jackson County Sheriff’s Office 1917
Trooper Ralph D. Bates - Oregon State Police 1962
Private Burrell M. Baucom - Oregon State Police 1933
Lt. Harold R. Berg - Oregon State Police 1975
Sgt. Albert W. Bowe - Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office 1945
Deputy Sheriff William D. Bowman - Clackamas Co. Sheriff’s Office 2000
Deputy Sheriff Marvin R. Brewster - Josephine Co. Sheriff’s Office 1972
Marshall Ernest M. Brown - Troutdale Police Department 1911
Sheriff Harvey K. Brown - Baker Co. Sheriff’s Office 1907
Radio Technician Earl A. - Burtch Oregon State Police 1948
Cpl. Gary L. Byassee - LaGrande Police Department 1982
Trooper George R.Cameron - Oregon State Police 1955
Sgt. Theodore R. Chambers - Oregon State Police 1945
Deputy Sheriff Michael L. Cheney - Union Co. Sheriff’s Office 1980
Sgt. Gerald G. Chirrick - Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office 1985
Sgt. John P.Christensen - Pendleton Police Department 1976
Trooper Bret R. Clodfelter - Oregon State Police 1992
Reserve Sgt. Scott E. Collins - Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office 1993
Trooper Dale B.Courtney - Oregon State Police 1950
Officer David W. Crowther - Portland Police Bureau 1979
Officer Dennis A. Darden - Portland Police Bureau 1974
Deputy Gil C. Datan - Coos County Sheriff’s Office 2015
Officer Roger L. Davies - Portland Police Bureau 1961
Patrolman Donald E. DeSues - Roseburg Police Department 1959
Superintendent Ed Diedrich - Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office 1924
Deputy Sheriff Roy H. Dirks - Lane Co. Sheriff’s Office 1975
Officer Robert E. Drake - Portland Police Bureau 1930
Chief of Police Clyde Dubell - Oakridge Police Department 1950
Officer Oscar L. Duley - Eugene Police Department 1930
Chief Daniel Duncan - Lake Oswego Police Department 2010
Sheriff William J. Dunlap - Linn Co. Sheriff’s Office 1923
Deputy Sheriff James W. Dunn II - Benton Co. Sheriff’s Office 1904
Retired Sheriff Almond L. Eastman - Clatsop Co. Sheriff’s Office 2004
Patrolman Thomas M. Eckhart - Salem Police Department 1909
Reserve Officer Gerald H. Erickson - Hillsboro Police Department 1980
Officer Alfred C. Evans - Nyssa Police Department 1957
Deputy Sheriff Thomas R. Farrell - Tillamook Co. Sheriff’s Office 1987
Correctional Officer Frank B. Ferrell - Oregon Department of Corrections 1902
Officer Robert R. Ferron Jr. - Portland Police Bureau 1964
Deputy Sheriff Robert E. Forrester - Wasco Co. Sheriff’s Office 1961
Deputy Sheriff David E. Foster - Curry Co. Sheriff’s Office 1984
Corrections Officer Michael J. Franke - Oregon Department of Corrections 1989
Deputy Sheriff Kelly J. Fredinburg - Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office 2007
Chief of Police Raymond Garcia - Vernonia Police Department 1971
Correctional Lt. Robert C. Geer - Oregon Department of Corrections 1972
Town Marshall Ralph Gibons - The Dalles Police Department 1919
Officer James C. Gill - Portland Police Bureau 1915
Sgt. Jason Goodding - Seaside Police Department 2016
Sheriff William A. Goodman - Harney Co. Sheriff’s Office 1924
Constable Rupert L. Haines - Burns Police Department 1924
Senior Trooper William Hakim - Oregon State Police 2008
Powderman Charles Hall - Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office 1924
Trooper William M. Hall - Oregon State Police 1967
Officer George J. Hanlon - Oregon City Police Department 1906
Deputy Sheriff O. John Hart - Umatilla Co. Sheriff’s Office 1865
Deputy Sheriff David D. Hefner - Lane Co. Sheriff’s Office 1957
Trooper Amos L. Helms - Oregon State Police 1931
Posse Member O. D. Henderson - Clackamas Co. Sheriff’s Office 1906
Officer Roderick Henry - Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fisheries Enforcement 1988
Correctional Officer Buddy Ray Herron - Oregon Department of Corrections 2011
Officer James A. Hines - Portland Police Bureau 1945
Officer Jason A. Hoerauf - Albany Police Department 2001
Superintendent Holly V. Holcomb - Oregon State Police 1975
Correctional Officer James M. Holman - Oregon Department of Corrections 1925
Officer Gilbert H. Horton - Portland Police Bureau 1946
Game Warden Arthur S. Hubbard - Oregon Game Commission 1914
Officer Kirk R. Huffstetler - Portland Police Bureau 2002
Patrolman Hans J. Iverson - Silverton Police Department 1931
Constable Emery J. Jackson - Silverton Police Department 1952
Officer Jesse J. Jackson - Eugene Police Department 1934
Patrolman Thomas L. Jeffries - Portland Police Bureau 1997
Lt. Philip R. Johnson - Portland Police Bureau 1941
Correctional Officer Thurston Jones Sr. - Oregon Department of Corrections 1902
City Marshall Charles H. Keeler - The Dalles Police Department 1867
Sheriff Charles M. Kendall - Linn Co. Sheriff’s Office 1922
Trooper Frederick C. Kielhorn - Oregon State Police 1961
Officer Ronald G. Kilby - Hermiston Police Department 1959
Officer John Christopher Kilcullen - Eugene Police Department 2011
Cpl. Virgil D. Knight Jr. - Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office 1985
Officer Victor Knott - Ashland Police Department 1931
Marshal Joseph A. Krechter - St. Paul Police Department 1906
City Marshal John W. Lambert - Fort Klamath Police Department 1911
Deputy Sheriff James Lamers - Clatsop Co. Sheriff’s Office 1898
Special Deputy Sheriff Walter W. Leonhardt - Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office 1931
Trooper William T. Levinson - Oregon State Police 1950
Deputy Samuel J. Lewis - Lake County Sheriff’s Office 1882
Officer Robert Libke - Oregon City Police Department 2013
Officer Glenn L. Litzenberg - Portland Police Bureau 1918
Officer Roger Lloyd - Independence Police Department 2010
Deputy Sheriff Robert Lockwood - Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office 1888
Deputy Sheriff Ernest C. Loll - Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office 1935
Officer Philip B. Lowed - Oregon State Police 1952
Trooper Scott A. Lyons - Oregon State Police 1997
Officer John J. McCarthy - Portland Police Bureau 1916
Patrol Officer Aubrey E. McCurry - Myrtle Point Police Department 1988
Police Reserve Robert B. McMaster - Warrenton Police Department 1996
Senior Trooper Maria Mignano - Oregon State Police 2001
Superintendent Harry P. Minto - Oregon Department of Corrections 1915
Officer Roy E. Mizner - Portland Police Bureau 1956
Officer Albert W. Moe - Portland Police Bureau 1914
Patrol Matron Alice M. Moran - Josephine Co. Sheriff’s Office 1971
Deputy Sheriff Edward A. Morrow - Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office 1982
Officer Robert P. Murray - Portland Police Bureau 1962
Trooper Daniel A. Nelson - Oregon State Police 1972
Officer Richard F. O’Connor - Oregon State Police 1956
Deputy City Marshall Thomas G. O’Connor - Portland Police Bureau 1867
Deputy Sheriff Joseph Omlin III - Curry Co. Sheriff’s Office 1983
Officer Stephen M. Owens - Portland Police Bureau 1973
Chief Ralph Painter - Rainier Police Department 2011
Officer Jerome Palmer - Portland Police Bureau 1920
Officer Pelatt - Warm Springs Indian Reservation Police 1903
Officer Earl W. Perkins - Oregon State Traffic Division 1922
Correctional Officer Louis S. Perrine - Oregon Department of Corrections 1994
Marshal Dale A. Perry - St. Helens Police Department 1924
Special Agent J. H. “Buck” Phillips - Union Pacific Railroad Police Dept. 1921
Deputy Sheriff Robert Phillips - Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office 1917
Officer Stanley D. Pounds - Portland Police Bureau 1984
Constable George J. Prescott - Medford Police Department 1933
Officer Samuel Prescott - Ashland Police Department 1931
Special Agent Glenn H. Price - U. S. Department of the Treasury I. R. S. - Prohibition Unit 1922
Private Elmer R. Pyle - Oregon State Police 1938
Sgt. James D. Rector - Oregon State Police 1997
Marine Deputy Thomas E. Rice - Josephine Co. Sheriff’s Office 2002
Reserve Deputy Sheriff Robert Riley - Lane Co. Sheriff’s Office 1958
Trooper Delmond E. Rondeau - Oregon State Police 1947
Deputy Sheriff David R. Sanchez - Lake Co. Sheriff’s Office 1979
Officer Charles C. Sanders - Oregon State Police 1957
Deputy Game Warden Joseph Saunders - Oregon Game Commission 1930
Special Deputy Sheriff John G. Saxton - Harney Co. Sheriff’s Office 1903
Correctional Officer Alvin M. Schmitt - Oregon Department of Corrections 1969
Officer Charles F. Schoppe - Portland Police Bureau 1874
Sgt. Richard J. Schuening - Oregon State Police 1997
Sheriff John R. Shaver - Clackamas Co. Sheriff’s Office 1906
Sgt. James D. Shepherd - Oregon State Police 1980
Deputy Sheriff Jimmy L. Shoop - Clackamas Co. Sheriff’s Office 1981
Reserve Officer Russell H. Simpson - Bandon Police Department 2003
Sheriff August D. Singler - Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office 1913
Officer Walter Slusarczyk - Gresham Police Department 1999
Deputy Sheriff Carlton E. Smith - Lane Co. Sheriff’s Office 1965
Trooper Donald E. Smith - Oregon State Police 1983
Deputy Sheriff Douglas E. Smith - Sherman Co. Sheriff’s Department 1978
Special Agent Eldon L. Smith - Union Pacific Railroad Police Dept. 1932
Trooper Leroy H. Spickerman - Oregon State Police 1948
Detective Sgt. Ralph H. Stahl - Portland Police Bureau 1915
Marshal Mounts Story - Sweet Home Police Department 1920
Officer Vernon J. Stroeder - Portland Police Bureau 1956
Patrolman Gary L. Sumpter - Toledo Police Department 1969
Sgt. Richard C. Swan, Sr. - Klamath Falls Police Department 1988
Correctional Officer John L. Sweeney - Oregon Department of Corrections 1925
Deputy Sheriff Robert L. Talburt - Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office 1984
Deputy Sheriff Morris L. Taylor - Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office 2002
Sheriff Tillman D. Taylor - Umatilla Co. Sheriff’s Office 1920
Captain Tom Tennant - Woodburn Police Department 2008
Deputy Sheriff Patrick A. Tennies - Curry Co. Sheriff’s Office 1981
Special Deputy Sheriff Ronald H. Terwilliger - Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office 1985
Correctional Officer Bailey T. Tiffany - Oregon Department of Corrections 1902
Special Agent Grover C. Todd - U. S. Department of the Treasury I.R.S. – Prohibition Unit 1922
Private Willard A. Tubbs - Oregon State Police 1939
Deputy Sheriff Frank W. Twombley - Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office 1918
Officer Curtis A. Van Derson - Creswell Police Department 1971
Officer Charles E. Vincent - Portland Police Bureau 1942
Officer Colleen A. Waibel - Portland Police Bureau 1998
Officer Harrison M. Wallace - Newberg Police Department 1922
Sgt. Lisa G. Wampole - Coos Co. Sheriff’s Office 1999
Officer Frank L. Ward - John Day Police Department 1992
Sgt. Ira A. Warren - Oregon State Police 1938
Trooper Donald T. Welp - Oregon State Police 1967
Special Deputy Sheriff Jack West - Harney Co. Sheriff’s Office 1903
Chief of Police Woodrow W. Whetstone - Junction City Police Department 1960
Officer Charles M. White - Portland Police Bureau 1934
Officer James R. White - Portland Police Bureau 1914
Reserve Deputy Sheriff Mark A. Whitehead - Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office 1993
Deputy Sheriff Charles R. Wicks - Lane Co. Sheriff’s Office 1937
Sheriff Jack W. Williams - Clatsop Co. Sheriff’s Office 1898
Deputy Sheriff Raymond Williams - Union Co. Sheriff’s Office 1980
Sheriff William W. Withers - Lane Co. Sheriff’s Office 1903
Sgt. James H. Worell - Milwaukie Police Department 1953
Officer James D. Wright - Portland Police Bureau 1923
Officer Samuel S. Young - Portland Police Bureau 1908
Marshal John Zoller - Gervais Police Department 1913
