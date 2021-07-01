As boaters look forward to the Fourth of July holiday, thousands of law enforcement officers across the United States will be on heightened alert looking for those violating boating under the influence (BUI) laws.
From July 2 – 4, the Oregon State Police along with law enforcement partners throughout Oregon, the Oregon State Marine Board, and the U.S Coast Guard in partnership with the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA), will be participating in the national Operation Dry Water campaign. Oregon Law enforcement agencies will be focusing on preventing incidents related to impaired boating and educating boaters about safe boating practices, including sober boating.
Alcohol use is the leading contributing factor in recreational boater deaths according to the U.S. Coast Guard 2019 annual report. Over the course of the July 4th holiday, The Oregon State Police will be working to increase public awareness of the dangers of boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs, for both operators and passengers.
"Boating under the influence continues to be a problem on our waterways. Each year we are faced with incidents and tragedies that could have been avoided if it weren’t for the presence of drugs or alcohol,” says Lt. Ryan Howell. As a part of the community ourselves, we want to ensure that recreational boaters, paddlers, and anyone enjoying our waterways have a safe place to spend their time. That is why the Oregon State Police is joining hundreds of agencies nationwide to do our part in keeping boaters safe and preventing incidents and fatalities related to boating under the influence.”
Operating a vessel under the influence of drugs or alcohol is illegal on all bodies of water and can lead to serious injuries, death, and legal consequences. In Oregon, it is illegal to operate a vessel with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.08 percent or higher. The Oregon State Police reminds boaters to always boat sober and to wear a life jacket when on or around the water.
To learn more about Operation Dry Water visit operationdrywater.org for more information about boating under the influence.
Participating Oregon Law Enforcement Agencies:
Baker County Sheriff's Office
Benton County Sheriff's Office
Clackamas County Sheriff's Office
Clatsop County Sheriff's Office
Deschutes County Sheriff's Office
Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
Klamath County Sheriff's Office
Lane County Sheriff's Office
Lincoln County Sheriff's Office
Linn County Sheriff's Office
Malheur County Sheriff Office
Marion County Sheriff's Office
Multnomah County Sheriff's Office
Oregon State Police
Tillamook County Sheriff's Office
Washington County Sheriff
Other Agency Partners:
USCG Sector Columbia River
USCG Sector North Bend
USCG Station Chetco River
USCG Station Coos Bay
USCG Station Portland
USCG Station Tillamook Bay
USCG Station Umpqua River
SCG Station Yaquina Bay
