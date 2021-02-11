The Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission will convene its first meeting of the year Feb. 24-25 via conference call.
On Feb. 24, commissioners will attend a virtual work training session from 9-10:30 a.m.
The following day, commissioners will convene an executive session at 8:30 a.m. to discuss real estate and legal issues. Executive sessions are closed to the public. A business meeting will begin at 9:15 a.m. and will be open to the public.
Anyone may listen to the business meeting; instructions on how to attend will be posted on the commission web page prior to the meeting. The agenda also includes a time for public comment. To register, visit http://bit.ly/registerfebcommission. Time per speaker is limited to three minutes.
Notable requests on the business meeting agenda:
Amend rules governing reservations
The agency is asking the commission to adopt changes to reservation rules (OAR 736-015-0015) that would allow it to provide a flexible reservation windows up to 18 months. The option to reserve a year or more in advance would be available only for special events, special facilities or groups. The amendment would also allow the agency to charge a transaction fee within a range of $0-15, a change from the existing $8 fee.
Approve grants for community recreation projects
An agency committee is recommending 25 applications receive $4.9 million in grant funding for projects that qualify for the Local Government Grant Program.
An agency committee is also recommending four applicants receive $113,000 in grant funding for projects that qualify for the Veterans and War Memorials Grant Program, which provides funding assistance to local governments for constructing and restoring veterans and war memorials.
Award a contract for a building renovation project at Silver Falls
Silver Falls State Park is in the process of remodeling an existing building at the north park entrance to serve as a welcome center and house administration offices. The park seeks commission approval to go to bid for phase two of construction.
Approve a modified version of a Vietnam War Memorial proposed by a nonprofit at the State Capitol
The Vietnam War Memorial Fund is requesting permission to build a privately-funded memorial to the Vietnam War and other military topics in the southwest corner of the State Capitol State Park, and staff are recommending the Commission approve most, but not all, of the request.
The full draft agenda and meeting packet are on OPRD’s commission webpage.
Anyone needing special accommodations to join the meeting should contact Denise Warburton, commission assistant, at least three days in advance: denise.warburton@oregon.gov or 503-986-0719. People who plan to present oral testimony are asked to email a copy of their statement to Warburton in advance.
The Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission promotes outdoor recreation and heritage by establishing policies, adopting rules, and setting the budget for the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. The seven members are appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the Oregon Senate. They serve four-year terms and meet several times a year at locations across the state. Information is on the OPRD Commission webpage at oregon.gov/oprd.
