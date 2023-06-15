Oregon's Capitol Building

Oregon's Capitol Building

Today, the Oregon Senate President and Oregon House Speaker have announced an agreement for the Legislature to complete the people's work and bring Senate Republicans back from the longest walkout in state history.

Starting this morning, June 15, hundreds of bills and budgets that will improve the lives of Oregonians across the state will now continue through the regular process.

0
0
0
0
0


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.