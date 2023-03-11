Oregon's capitol building

Oregon's capitol building

The Senate Committee on Judiciary recently held a work session on Senate Bill 579, an extreme bill allowing incarcerated criminals to vote in Oregon elections before completing their sentences. It passed along party lines with a 3-2 vote.

“This is truly an egregious bill that should have never seen the light of day. It blatantly disrespects victims of crime, and we stand united in fighting to ensure victims are treated with the dignity they deserve,” said Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp (R-Bend).

