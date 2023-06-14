Employment Department

Oregon’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.7% in May, down from 4.0% in April. This was the fourth consecutive monthly drop in the unemployment rate, down from a recent high of 4.8% in January.

The May rate was similar to rates in February through May 2022, when it ranged from 3.5% to 3.7%. Oregon’s May unemployment rate of 3.7% equaled the U.S. unemployment rate, which rose to 3.7% in May from 3.4% in April.

