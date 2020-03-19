Oregon’s May 19 primary election will continue as planned, Oregon Secretary of State Bev Clarno said Thursday, March 19, in a press release. The certified list of 371 candidates that filed to run for office has been sent to the county election experts.
Ballots for military and overseas voters will be mailed out no later than Saturday, April 4, and regular ballots will be mailed out starting April 29.
“Because Oregon votes by mail, we do not have to be concerned about social distancing issues at polling places that so many other states are struggling with,” Clarno said the release. “Many states are looking to implement our vote by mail system as a safer way to conduct elections in November.”
States that have postponed their primary elections include: Ohio, Connecticut, Maryland, Kentucky, Puerto Rico, Georgia, Louisiana, Wyoming.
Primaries serve two main purposes. The first is for all voters to be able to cast ballots for candidates for nonpartisan offices like judges and some county and other local offices. The second is for the voters registered with a major political party to select their nominees for partisan office like US President, Oregon Secretary of State, Treasurer and Attorney General and legislators at both the state and national level.
Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are running in the primary. Registered Democrats will have the two candidates on their ballots.
Running for Tillamook County Sheriff are Josh Brown and Gordon McCraw, which will only be on the November 2020 ballot. Tassi O’Neil is running for Tillamook County Clerk, which will only be on the November ballot as well, and Denise Vandecoevering is running for Tillamook County Assessor. Running for Tillamook County Commission Position 1 are Erin Skaar and mayor of Bay City, Christopher Kruebbe. Running for Tillamook County Commission Position 2 are David McCall and David Yamamoto.
Those registered as not affiliated with a political party, or registered with a minor party, will receive a ballot that includes only nonpartisan offices.
You can register to vote, update your registration, or change your political party online before April 28.
