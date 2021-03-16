In December, Oregon lawmakers passed HB 4401, extending Oregon’s eviction moratorium through June 30. This law, however, includes significant differences from the previous Executive Orders issued by Gov. Brown.
The key difference is that protection for renters is no longer automatic. Renters must now provide a written declaration of hardship to their landlord in order to qualify for the law’s protections. For renters in Tillamook County who are struggling to pay their rent, help is available.
CARE, Inc. can help renters understand the current eviction moratorium and communicate with their landlords. Funds for rental assistance remain available at CARE, so qualified renters can continue to pay their rent and not fall behind on their payments. Remember, this is not rent forgiveness, only a moratorium on payment.
All back rent will be due at the end of the moratorium. If you or someone you know in Tillamook County has been financially impacted by COVID-19 and is struggling to pay the rent, call CARE today at 503-842-5261.
Eviction Moratorium: What you need to know…
Under HB 4401, renter protections are no longer automatic as of Dec. 31, 2020. To receive protection from nonpayment due COVID-19 hardship, renters must now submit a signed declaration of hardship to their landlord. Without this signed declaration, landlords are allowed to give termination notices based on nonpayment of rent.
This is different than the previous Executive Orders issued by Brown. These outdated Executive Orders provided blanket protection to renters. Those protections expired on Dec. 31, 2020.
HB 4401 extends renter protection from eviction for nonpayment through June 30, 2021, but requires a signed declaration submitted to the landlord. The Oregon Law Center and Legal Aid Services of Oregon provide a detailed overview of the current eviction moratorium, which includes a financial hardship form to use in giving a written declaration to your landlord. You can find this information by following this link: 2021 Eviction Moratorium OLC/LASO.
Renters should also note that they remain liable for all rent payments owed from April 2020 through June 30, 2021. The moratoriums on eviction do nothing more than prevent eviction for nonpayment. Neither the Governor’s Executive Orders in 2020, nor HB 4401, forgive rent payments.
As of July 1, 2021, when the current moratorium expires, rent will be due, and landlords will be able to give notice of eviction for nonpayment. CARE is here to help Tillamook County residents financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to pay their rent and pay down any back-rent owed from previous missed payments. If you are struggling to pay the rent, CARE is here to help. Call their offices today at 503-842-5261.
Finally, renters should also be aware that HB 4401 only provides protection against eviction for nonpayment. This law does not protect eviction for cause. Landlords retain the right to give notice of eviction for rental agreement violations other than nonpayment, including but not limited to illegal activities or destruction of property. Rent and other debts owed prior to April 2020 are also not covered by this moratorium.
