COVID-19 has taken three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to eight, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Tuesday.

Oregon’s sixth COVID-19 death was a 78-year-old man in Clackamas County, who tested positive on March 15, and died March 22 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.

The state's seventh COVID-19 death was a 63-year-old man in Multnomah County, who had underlying medical conditions and was not hospitalized at the time of death. He tested positive on March 16 and died March 23.

The eighth COVID-19 death was a 90-year-old woman in Washington County, who tested positive on March 19, and died March 23 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.

OHA also reported 18 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 209. The COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (three), Clatsop (one), Jackson (one), Marion (one), Multnomah (four), and Washington (seven).

Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

Tighter social distancing measures: “Stay home, save lives” Gov. Kate Brown Monday, March 23, issued Executive Order 20-12, directing everyone in Oregon to stay at home to the maximum extent possible an…

Hampton Lumber employee negative for COVID-19 A Hampton Lumber Mill employee who was tested for coronavirus has received negative results, according to Plant Manager Mark Elston.