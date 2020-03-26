COVID-19 has claimed 1 more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll from 10 to 11, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported at 8:00 a.m. Thursday, March 26. OHA also reported 50 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 316.
The COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clatsop (1), Deschutes (5), Josephine (2), Lane (2), Linn (1), Marion (14), Multnomah (12), Polk (3), Tillamook (1), Wasco (1), and Washington (8). Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website and today new demographic information was added: : www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Oregon’s eleventh COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old woman in Washington County, who tested positive on March 15 and died March 25 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.
OHA is now releasing the daily situation status report, which is produced jointly with Oregon Office of Emergency Management. It details the overall picture of the COVID-19 outbreak and the response across government agencies.
Read more here: https://govsite-assets.s3.amazonaws.com/SLdyToaAQ2i1P0EsaL7t_Oregon-COVID-19-SitStat-03-26-2020-FINAL.pdf
Health officials confirmed Thursday, March 26, the first presumptive case of COVID-19 coronavirus in Tillamook County.
Cities on the north coast are following state and county examples by announcing a state of emergency as the coronavirus pandemic escalates.
Facing the potential spread of coronavirus, county officials are taking significant action to stop the flow of tourists during spring break. M…
