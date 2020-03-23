Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 30 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 191, as of 8 a.m. Monday, March 23. The new cases were reported in the following counties: Clackamas (two), Hood River (one), Linn (one), Marion (eight), Multnomah (two), Polk (two), Washington (14).

OHA reports new cases once a day on its website: healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Test results by county: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

