COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 33, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m. Tuesday, April 7.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m., bringing the state total to 1,181. The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (7), Clatsop (1), Deschutes (4), Klamath (1), Lane (1), Linn (1), Marion (6), Multnomah (15), Polk (2), Washington (11). To see more case and county-level data, Oregon Health Authority updates its website once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Oregon’s 30th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old female in Marion County, who tested positive on March 28 and died on April 5 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 31st COVID-19 death is a 98-year-old female in Marion County, who tested positive on April 1 and died April 5 in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 32nd COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old female in Marion County, who tested positive on March 30 and died April 2 in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 33rd COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old female in Washington County, who tested positive on March 27 and died April 6 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.
