COVID-19 has claimed five more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 333, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4.
Oregon Health Authority reported 342 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m., bringing the state total to 19,699. The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (3), Clackamas (21), Clatsop (1), Columbia (5), Coos (3), Crook (1), Deschutes (8), Douglas (5), Harney (2), Hood River (5), Jackson (17), Jefferson (13), Josephine (1), Klamath (2), Lane (12), Linn (1), Malheur (33), Marion (23), Morrow (11), Multnomah (57), Polk (4), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (61), Union (4), Wasco (1), Washington (29), and Yamhill (15).
Oregon’s 329th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on July 19 and died on July 27 at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 330th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on July 30 and died on Aug. 1 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 331st COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on July 7 and died on July 28 at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 332nd COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Morrow County who tested positive on July 27 and died on Aug. 2 at Good Shepherd Health Care System. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 333rd COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on July 27 and died on Aug. 2 at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
