COVID-19 has claimed eight more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 383, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13.
Oregon Health Authority reported 294 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m., bringing the state total to 22,300.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (5), Clackamas (14), Columbia (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (4), Hood River (2), Jackson (16), Jefferson (13), Josephine (2), Klamath (2), Lane (7), Lincoln (7), Linn (4), Malheur (12), Marion (35), Morrow (6), Multnomah (84), Polk (6), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (20), Union (2), Wasco (2), Washington (36), and Yamhill (9).
Oregon’s 376th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on August 5 and died August 10 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 377th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 16 and died on August 8, at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 378th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on August 2 and died on August 9. More information about presence of underlying conditions and location of death is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 379th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on August 5 and died on August 11 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 380th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on July 12 and died on August 9 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 381st COVID-19 death is a 55-year-old man in Columbia County who tested positive on August 7 and died on August 9 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 382nd COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 6 and died on August 7 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 383rd COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 30 and died on August 9 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
