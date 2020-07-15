Tillamook, OR (97141)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low 54F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low 54F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.